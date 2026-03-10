Trump Moves Up 55 Places in Billionaires List

President Trump's wealth just notched a sizable bump, even as some of his splashiest ventures lose steam. Forbes now pegs the president's fortune at $6.5 billion, up $1.4 billion from a year ago, moving him to No. 645 on its global billionaires list from 700th. The biggest driver: crypto. Trump and his family's World Liberty Financial venture has generated an estimated $550 million from token sales, plus around $200 million from selling a "secret" 49% stake to an investment firm tied to UAE royal Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan.