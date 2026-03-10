Politics | President Trump Trump Moves Up 55 Places in Billionaires List He's now at No. 645 on Forbes list By Rob Quinn withNewser.AI Posted Mar 10, 2026 4:13 PM CDT Copied President Trump and United Arab Emirates Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan pose at the Gaza International Peace Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Oct.13 2025. (Yoan Valat, Pool photo via AP) President Trump's wealth just notched a sizable bump, even as some of his splashiest ventures lose steam. Forbes now pegs the president's fortune at $6.5 billion, up $1.4 billion from a year ago, moving him to No. 645 on its global billionaires list from 700th. The biggest driver: crypto. Trump and his family's World Liberty Financial venture has generated an estimated $550 million from token sales, plus around $200 million from selling a "secret" 49% stake to an investment firm tied to UAE royal Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Trump still holds hundreds of millions in crypto tokens, a 38% stake in World Liberty Financial, and sharply higher values for Mar-a-Lago and his golf courses. A New York appeals court tossing a $517 million civil-fraud penalty also helped. His net worth, however, is off a September peak of $7.3 billion as crypto and Trump Media shares have slid. Read These Next We could be getting a 'Super El Niño.' California is cracking down on the 'Montana Loophole.' Ghostbusters actor Jennifer Runyon dies at 65. 2 women die in same California motel room, 5 days apart. Report an error