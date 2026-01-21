The Beauty Is Gory, 'Utterly Wacky'

Ryan Murphy's The Beauty debuts on FX and Hulu Wednesday night and critics say it's a fun and very gory blend of some of his other series. Daniel Fienberg at the Hollywood Reporter calls the sci-fi body horror series a "frequently gross, occasionally provocative blend of Nip/Tuck and various American Horror Story iterations." Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall star as FBI agents investigating a mysterious treatment that is causing extremely beautiful people around the world to go berserk and spontaneously combust. Four takes on the show:

Belen Edwards at Mashable describes the show as "Ryan Murphy at his Ryan Murphy-est, which is to say that it's maximalist, deranged chaos." Edwards notes that while the concept is strongly reminiscent of 2024's The Substance, the show is based on a graphic novel from 2015.