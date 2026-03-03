Why Gen Z Is Opting Out of Dating and Romance

Gen Z's dating drought isn't about indifference to romance so much as a retreat from it, argues Christine Emba in a New York Times opinion piece on the rise of "looksmaxxing." She traces how a new cohort of mostly young men, steeped in online "manosphere" culture, have turned self-optimization into an obsession—sometimes involving steroids, extreme dieting, and even "bonesmashing"—while largely sidelining actual relationships. Their language ranks human worth by appearance, dismisses women as "foids" (short for female humanoids), and treats sex as something to theorize about rather than experience.

Emba connects this to a wider Gen Z landscape: #MeToo anxieties, Covid isolation, porn as an early teacher, and dating apps that keep everything behind a screen. Parents emphasized achievement over emotional skills, while influencers filled the gap with polarized dating content and gender war rhetoric. Now, a recent survey shows about half of young adults are interested in a relationship but only 30% are actively dating, with many doubting their attractiveness or ability to handle rejection. This all comes amid "a broader feeling of precariousness and anxiety about the future and their place in it," leaving a generation that is afraid and alone, dissecting intimacy instead of living it, Emba writes. Read her full piece here.