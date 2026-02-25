Politics | State of the Union address 6 Takes on Trump's State of the Union Analysts don't think the president managed to woo voters ahead of the midterms By Arden Dier Posted Feb 25, 2026 6:01 AM CST Copied President Trump exits the House Chamber after delivering the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool) See 1 more photo President Trump was in his wheelhouse Tuesday night, but if his State of the Union address was meant to bring voters to his side ahead of the midterms, pundits generally think it's unlikely to be a success. Six takes on the president's speech: NPR's Domenico Montanaro sees it as "a fairly standard Trump speech," long enough to set a record and wide-ranging, touching on "the woes of immigration, crime, and the culture wars." But in avoiding much new, "Trump may have missed an opportunity to speak to voters' concerns," Montanaro writes. Indeed, his rosy outlook "largely ignored the economic hardships many are feeling." Fox News' Doug Schoen thought Trump gave "a great performance," with "his most compelling case yet that the affordability crisis ... was now finally under control." His talk of this being America's "golden age" was "moving and uplifting—though not necessarily as persuasive as he may have hoped," Schoen writes, noting the speech is unlikely to sway many voters ahead of the midterms. Trump's claim of economic successes, including "plummeting" prices, "may be a hard sell for a skeptical public," according to Isaac Arnsdorf of the Washington Post. Indeed, swing voters will likely find issue with both halves of the speech: the first marked by "sunny optimism," the second by "partisan barbs and graphic descriptions of violence," Arnsdorf writes. Still, Trump "showed Republicans how to argue that they were turning the country around." The president's claim of a string of victories flew in the face of poll results showing a majority of Americans believe the country is in a worse place now than a year ago, according to PBS analyst Geoff Bennett. Analyst Lisa Desjardins noted Republicans looked uncomfortable during Trump's discussion of tariffs, as if "they wanted that section to end as soon as possible," though there was bipartisan applause as he said he would not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. Rachel Maddow on MS Now called Trump out on falsehoods, including claims that he inherited the worst inflation and worst economy in American history and that an attack on a Ukrainian woman in North Carolina was committed by someone who had entered the country due to open borders. She also highlighted how "achingly long" the speech was, how "wound up and weird" Trump was to begin with, and his talk of violence in "gory detail." During a discussion of the SAVE act, Trump effectively cast the opposition party as illegitimate, declaring Democrats "want to cheat" and can only get elected by cheating, flags Vox correspondent Zack Beauchamp. "Taken literally, that is the president announcing that the stated policy of his administration is preventing the opposition from winning any future election"—"a bald-faced declaration of authoritarian intent." Read These Next Martin Short's daughter dies by suicide at 42. How a doomsday AI hypothetical contributed to massive market drop. Hilary Duff speaks on former co-star's death. Home Improvement actor is going to jail for more than a year. See 1 more photo Report an error