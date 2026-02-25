6 Takes on Trump's State of the Union

President Trump was in his wheelhouse Tuesday night, but if his State of the Union address was meant to bring voters to his side ahead of the midterms, pundits generally think it's unlikely to be a success. Six takes on the president's speech:



NPR's Domenico Montanaro sees it as "a fairly standard Trump speech," long enough to set a record and wide-ranging, touching on "the woes of immigration, crime, and the culture wars." But in avoiding much new, "Trump may have missed an opportunity to speak to voters' concerns," Montanaro writes. Indeed, his rosy outlook "largely ignored the economic hardships many are feeling."