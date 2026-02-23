Op-Ed: Exercise Science Keeps Missing the Point

February is when a lot of gym shoes start gathering dust—but economist Emily Oster argues in a New York Times op-ed that the real problem isn't our willpower, it's the way exercise research is framed and sold to us. Instead of focusing on how to keep people moving for the long haul, she writes, studies and headlines obsess over which workout is "best": running vs. swimming, walking vs. jogging, Zone 2 vs. something else. The problem is that most of this research is nonsense: The gold-standard randomized trials we'd need to truly compare these regimens are so large and costly they rarely exist.