Op-Ed: McDonald's Embraces Gluttony With Its Big Arch

McDonald's latest headline-maker is less a tweak than a dare. In the Washington Post, food critic Tim Carman sizes up the new Big Arch, a limited-time burger that dwarfs the Big Mac in nearly every way: two quarter-pound patties, three layers of white cheddar, pickles, shredded lettuce, a seeded bun rugged enough to hold it all, and a new Big Arch sauce that leans sweet-savory with a tomato punch. It delivers about 1,020 calories and 65 grams of fat, easily outpacing the Big Mac's 580 calories and 34 grams of fat. "The Big Arch groans under the weight of its ground beef, which more than doubles the protein packed into a Big Mac," writes Carman, yet manages to remain "a carb-o-phobe's nightmare."