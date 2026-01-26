5 Editorials on the Alex Pretti Shooting

The fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis over the weekend continues to dominate the headlines. Here's a look at four editorials on the aftermath, and there seems to be a common theme from both the left and right:

"It's time to de-escalate in Minneapolis, Mr. President," the editorial from the right-leaning New York Post begins. It ends by asserting that "the American people didn't vote for these scenes, and you can't continue to order them to not believe their lying eyes." The piece faults Pretti for "clumsily interfering" with ICE agents, but it also levels criticism at the "hasty and misleading rhetoric" coming from the administration about him. It goes after Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem in particular on that front, suggesting she "take a break from her self-promoting and combative TV hits."