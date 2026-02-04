Novo Nordisk's Charmed Run May Be Ending

Novo Nordisk is bracing for its first annual sales slide since before Ozempic became a household name. Shares have fallen 19% this week after the Danish drugmaker forecast a 5% to 13% revenue drop for 2026, citing intensifying weight-loss drug competition and price cuts tied to a White House deal. Rival Eli Lilly—maker of Mounjaro and Zepbound—is anticipating the opposite: 2026 sales up 25%, with revenue between $80 billion and $83 billion. That's well ahead of the $77.62 billion expected by analysts, reports CNBC. Its shares are trading up nearly 9% Wednesday. More: