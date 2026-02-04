ADP Jobs Report Doesn't Show an Encouraging Start to 2026

The new year isn't bringing much new energy to the US job market. A report from payroll firm ADP shows private companies added just 22,000 jobs in January—well short of the 45,000 economists expected and down from December's downwardly revised tally of 37.000 jobs, reports CNBC .

The month was saved from experiencing a net loss by a 74,000-job jump in education and health services. Strip out that surge and the picture dims: professional and business services shed 57,000 jobs, "other services" lost 13,000, and manufacturing slipped by 8,000. Finance added 14,000 positions, construction 9,000, while trade/transportation/utilities and leisure/hospitality each gained 4,000, reports Fox Business. Mid-sized companies (50–499 employees) created essentially all the new jobs; large firms cut 18,000 positions and small businesses were flat.

The ADP release normally serves as a prelude to the government's monthly employment report, but that Bureau of Labor Statistics report won't come on Friday due to the now-ended partial government shutdown. The Wall Street Journal reports the BLS hasn't said when its January numbers will be out.