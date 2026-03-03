Daily Tab for Alligator Alcatraz: $1M

Florida's "Alligator Alcatraz" didn't just spring up in the Everglades—it came with a price tag that approached Pentagon levels, according to newly released documents obtained by the Florida Trib. Records show Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration sought a $1.49 billion federal grant to support the makeshift immigration detention complex and was burning through more than $1 million a day to run it, with the daily cost hitting $3 million in its early weeks. The trove of internal emails, contracts, and spreadsheets—released only after a judge ordered state officials to comply with a public-records lawsuit—details lucrative vendor deals, a portable-toilet company paid more than $92 million, and staff pay that far outstrips Florida's own prison system.