Daily Tab for Alligator Alcatraz: $1M

Florida's "Alligator Alcatraz" didn't just spring up in the Everglades—it came with a price tag that approached Pentagon levels, according to newly released documents obtained by the Florida Trib. Records show Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration sought a $1.49 billion federal grant to support the makeshift immigration detention complex and was burning through more than $1 million a day to run it, with the daily cost hitting $3 million in its early weeks. The trove of internal emails, contracts, and spreadsheets—released only after a judge ordered state officials to comply with a public-records lawsuit—details lucrative vendor deals, a portable-toilet company paid more than $92 million, and staff pay that far outstrips Florida's own prison system.
Reporter Kate Payne writes that the spending frenzy was enabled by a little-scrutinized emergency fund controlled by the governor, even as questions mount over who will ultimately foot the bill. A promised $608 million FEMA reimbursement remains blocked amid an environmental-review fight, and federal lawyers now argue the state "took the risk" that it may never see the money. For the full breakdown of the costs, contracts, and political stakes, read Payne's full story at the Florida Trib.