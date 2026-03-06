Report: Iran May Soon See Issues With Its Assets in UAE

The UAE may be about to hit Iran where it hurts most: its bank accounts. Officials in Abu Dhabi were said to be debating whether to freeze billions of dollars in Iranian assets parked in the country, people familiar with the talks say, a step that could choke one of Tehran's key links to foreign currency and worldwide trade as it wages a widening military conflict, per the Wall Street Journal . MS NOW's Morning Joe seemed to advance that report on Friday, noting that a top official in the region had told co-host Joe Scarborough that the UAE had "moved forward early this morning on its threat."

Emirati officials had privately cautioned Iran over the potential move after more than 1,000 drones and missiles were launched at targets in the UAE, per the Journal. The UAE's Foreign Ministry declined to comment. CNBC notes that earlier this week, the UAE stressed that it was taking a defensive stance against Iran, instead of taking part in military actions against it. The UAE has long doubled as both a US partner and a financial escape hatch for Iran, hosting front companies, currency exchanges, and shipping networks that help Tehran sell oil and skirt sanctions, per the Journal.

Now, measures under review range from freezing accounts tied to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps operations to seizing Iranian ships and going after the "shadow fleet" of oil tankers that move sanctioned oil. Analysts say any serious crackdown would mark a sharp departure from the UAE's strategy of welcoming politically sensitive capital—from Iran and, more recently, Russia—and carries risks of Iranian retaliation and economic blowback, so a narrower, IRGC-focused campaign is seen as likelier.