Mom Convicted on 58 Felony Counts in Teen Party Case

A California mother whose home became the center of a series of alcohol-fueled teen gatherings is now facing decades behind bars. A jury in Santa Clara County has convicted 51-year-old Shannon O'Connor, widely labeled the "Party Mom," on 58 of 63 felony and misdemeanor counts, including child endangerment, sexual battery, and providing alcohol to minors, reports SFGate . She'd pleaded not guilty to those charges. Prosecutors said 20 teenagers were victimized: 12 girls identified in court as Jane Does and eight boys as John Does. Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said O'Connor is now facing up to 30 years in prison.

Teen witnesses testified that during the 2020-21 school year—when campuses were largely shut down for COVID—O'Connor controlled parts of their social lives and regularly placed them in risky situations involving alcohol and sex. Prosecutors said she had an "abnormal" sexual interest in children and pressured intoxicated teens to take part in sexual activity. Rosen said the most serious convictions involved two counts of digital penetration of a person "too intoxicated to give consent," as well as charges that O'Connor helped set up situations in which one minor sexually assaulted another, in two separate incidents. The defense focused on those sex-related allegations, arguing that O'Connor didn't personally commit the assaults and was unfairly charged as an aider and abettor.

O'Connor didn't take the stand during the three-month trial. Her attorney called the verdict "disappointing" and said his client was "crushed" by the ruling. Rosen praised the teenagers who testified, saying the case "does not happen if the children do not come forward," noting that investigators reviewed "terabytes" of digital evidence. "After many years, and many, many victims, today there was justice," he said, per CBS News. In late December, O'Connor told the Mercury News by phone from jail that she'd become a scapegoat for how teens acted, though she added: "It was my alcohol that they got drunk off of. It was my home that they were at. ... I feel responsible."