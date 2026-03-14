10 Happiest Cities in the US

WalletHub has taken a crack at identifying the happiest city in the nation, and it turns out that Fremont, California, wins the crown. The site used nearly 30 metrics gleaned from "positive-psychology research," including income, leisure time, physical health, depression rates, divorce rates, and even sleep rates. Fremont in particular has a large share of households making at least $75,000, seen as an important threshold for happiness (though earning more doesn't seem to make much of a difference). The top 10: