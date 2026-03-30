Rob Schneider: Teens Should Sacrifice for 'Standing Army'

Rob Schneider wants America's teenagers in uniform—and we're not talking school uniforms. The 62-year-old actor and comedian is publicly calling for the US to bring back mandatory military service as tensions with Iran continue, arguing that young Americans should serve two years starting at age 18, per the Guardian . In a post on X , Schneider, who never served himself, said military or volunteer service, at home or abroad, would instill discipline, unite people across backgrounds, and teach "how truly great their country is," which he said universities aren't doing.

He framed service as the price of US freedoms and urged young people to see it as part of their responsibility as citizens. He noted that many countries have an active military draft and added that the US also did so until "recently." In actuality, the last US military draft ended more than 50 years ago in 1972, though men 18 to 25 must still register with Selective Service.

Schneider, who backed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the 2024 election before throwing his support behind President Trump, has also raised eyebrows with recent comments about vaccines and childhood illness. In October, he falsely claimed there were no children's hospitals when he was a child "because kids weren't sick." Part of the appeal of a military draft is that "we would always have a standing army ready at all times," Schneider wrote, per Fox News, adding that young people would also be improved by "rigorous physical training." The White House has said reinstating the draft remains an option, though it's not currently planned.