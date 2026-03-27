Tiger Woods Arrested After Crash in Florida

Golfing great Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Florida on Friday after his vehicle struck another and rolled over, authorities said. Woods, who the Martin County Sheriff's Office said was not injured, showed signs of impairment at the scene of the crash , the AP reports. The other driver also was unharmed. The accident occurred just after 2pm not far from where Woods lives on Jupiter Island. This was at least the third time Woods has been involved in a car crash, most recently in February 2021 when his SUV ran off a coastal road in Los Angeles at a high rate of speed, leading to multiple leg and ankle injuries. Woods said later doctors considered amputation.

In addition to the DUI charge, officials said, Woods faces counts for property damage and refusal to submit to lawful test, per USA Today. Police said he was not under the influence of alcohol, adding that his breathalyzer test registered a 0.0. Deputies determined, however, that Woods was impaired. He did not submit to a urine test. Police said surveillance video shows Woods driving an SUV north when he overtook a truck pulling a trailer at a high rate of speed. His SUV clipped the back of the truck, police said. Woods' vehicle did not fully roll over, the sheriff said. The speed limit in the area is 30mph.

Woods has played 11 tournaments since the 2021 crash, not finishing closer than 16 shots behind the winner the four times he finished 72 holes, per the AP. He also was arrested on a DUI charge in 2017 when south Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of his car that was parked awkwardly with damage to the driver's side. Woods said he had taken a bad mix of painkillers. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.