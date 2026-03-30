Powell: Fed Is Closely Monitoring Energy Prices

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Monday that it is important to closely monitor inflation amid a spike in energy prices from the Iran war. Powell, who spoke before nearly 400 students at Harvard University as gas prices inched toward an average of $4 per gallon in the US, said there wasn't a lot Fed policymakers could do since energy shocks "tend to come and go pretty quickly" and monetary maneuvers work over the longer-term, the AP reports. But a series of energy shocks, nevertheless, could be concerning.

Powell said he doesn't see a need for the Fed to hike interest rates, CNBC reports. "By the time the effects of a tightening in monetary policy take effect, the oil price shock is probably long gone, and you're weighing on the economy at a time when it's not appropriate," he said. "So the tendency is to look through any kind of a supply shock.'

In his wide-ranging remarks, Powell also acknowledged young graduates were entering a challenging job market. He noted that some of the headwinds facing graduates are the role of artificial intelligence, the low unemployment rate, and very low job creation. Powell said he was optimistic over the medium- to long-term, noting that history has shown that technology innovations have repeatedly raised living standards and increased production. Large-language models, he said, make people, including himself, more productive.

"You're in a situation where you need to really invest the time to master the use of these new technologies," Powell said. "There's no denying it's a challenging time to enter the labor market, It may take some patience and all that, but in the longer term, this economy is going to give you great opportunities. Just be a little optimistic." Neither Powell nor the students who asked questions mentioned President Trump, who has repeatedly criticized him. But Powell did stress the importance of the Fed's independence. "It's very hard to build great democratic institutions and much easier to bring them down," Powell said.