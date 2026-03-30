Comedian Alex Duong Dies at 42

Comedian and actor Alex Duong, a familiar face on Comedy Central's Roast Battle and CBS' Blue Bloods, has died at 42. A close family friend, Hilarie Steele, told TMZ that the Los Angeles-based Duong went into septic shock Friday and died late Saturday morning at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, where relatives and friends had gathered. Duong—who has also appeared on 90210, The Young and the Restless, Dexter, Everybody Hates Chris, and Pretty Little Liars—was diagnosed last year with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and fast-moving cancer, after suffering headaches behind one eye, per Deadline . The tumor ultimately cost him vision in that eye and led to extensive treatment.

Fellow comics including Ronny Chieng and Atsuko Okatsuka performed at an August benefit show in Los Angeles to support him, while a GoFundMe organized by Steele was launched to aid his treatment and hopes of regaining sight. The crowdfunding effort will now help his wife, Cristina, and their 5-year-old daughter, Everest. Before his passing, Duong "was alert enough to say goodbye to his little girl, whom he has treasured every moment since the day she was born," Steele says in a statement, per Deadline. "Your continued support now means everything as Christina and Everest navigate the days ahead and to arrange a beautiful celebration of his life."