Texas Teen Kills Himself After Shooting Teacher

A 15-year-old student shot a teacher at a Texas high school before taking his own life, authorities say. The Comal County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Monday morning at Hill Country College Preparatory High School near Bulverde, KSAT reports. The teacher was rushed to a San Antonio hospital; officials have not released her condition. The student was pronounced dead at the scene. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office tells the AP that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The school went into lockdown and remained secured as deputies and other law enforcement officers swept the campus and began an investigation. Students were later bused to nearby Bulverde Middle School to be reunited with families. "We know this is incredibly difficult to hear. What we can tell you is this situation is contained, and there is no ongoing threat to students," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Principal Julie Wiley told parents the building was secure and that students and staff had been moved to safe areas.

Outside the reunification site, parents described the strain of waiting for news, KSAT reports. Sarah Valdez said she called her freshman son despite knowing phones weren't supposed to be used during lockdowns. Jesse Lopez said he planned to hang on tightly to his daughter once they were back together, but worried about persuading her to return to school: "That's going to be hard to do because, for one, she has autism, and she'll be afraid to go back." Hill Country College Prep, a specialized "school of choice" in the Comal Independent School District, opened in 2020.

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