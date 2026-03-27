Netflix Prices Are Going Up Again

Netflix just tacked on another price bump for US subscribers—its second in a little over a year, Variety reports. The ad-supported Standard tier climbs $1 to $8.99 a month, while the ad-free Standard plan jumps $2 to $19.99; Premium, with 4K and four simultaneous streams, also rises $2 to $26.99. The new rates hit new sign-ups immediately and will reach existing customers over the coming weeks, with Netflix promising email notice about a month before the higher charges land. The company framed the move as necessary to "reinvest in quality entertainment," and analysts say the increases signal Netflix believes it can charge more than rival streamers without sparking damaging cancellations.

The hikes arrive as Netflix walks away from a planned Warner Bros. deal but pockets a $2.8 billion breakup fee. The company is projecting up to $51.7 billion in 2026 revenue, higher profit margins, and about $20 billion in annual content spending. Pricing, subscriber gains, and a fast-growing ads business are expected to drive that growth, with one firm estimating Netflix's average revenue per user in the US and Canada will rise 6% next year. The subscription hike news comes in the wake of a big couple weeks for Netflix; the streamer won multiple Oscars for Frankenstein and KPop Demon Hunters, and just announced a sequel to the latter, USA Today reports. CNBC reports it is also venturing into live events and video podcasts of late.