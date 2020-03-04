Mike Tyson 'Empty,' 'Nothing' in Retirement

(Newser) – Mike Tyson shed tears during a recent episode of his podcast, revealing he's struggling to find purpose in retirement. "I know the art of fighting. I know the art of war. That's all I've ever studied," the former heavyweight boxing champ told guest Sugar Ray Leonard on "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson." "I was an annihilator. That's all I was born for," he continued, per NBC News. "Now those days are gone. It's empty. I'm nothing." As a champ, Tyson said he didn't know who he was, and had no self-respect. Now, he's in the best mental shape of his life, and working on "the art of humbleness." But he still misses his old self.

"That's the reason why I'm crying, 'cause I'm not that person no more. And I miss him," said the 53-year-old Tyson, who retired from boxing in 2005 with a professional record of 50 wins, six losses, and two no contests. At the same time, "I don't want that person to come out, 'cause if he comes out, hell is coming with him," he said. "I hate that guy. I'm scared of him." His old self is "kind of dead now… but that wasn't easy. That guy didn't want to leave," Tyson added, per UNILAD. "He fought, screamed, and cried, and scratched all the way." Tyson also talked about how Leonard inspired him in the 85-minute conversation, which is available in full here.


