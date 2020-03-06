Canceled Festivals Include SXSW

(Newser) – Although there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area, Austin on Friday canceled the South by Southwest festival scheduled for this month. Organizers had promised the event would be held, the Dallas News reports, and said Friday they were "devastated" by the decision. In a statement, they said they're looking to reschedule and, in the meantime, working to provide "a virtual SXSW online experience." Mayor Steve Adler said he declared a public health emergency, based on the recommendations of health officials, which means the Texas festival can't be held. More than 400,000 people—including artists, comedians and business leaders—attended the two-week event of festivals last year, per the Washington Post.

Miami announced Friday that two music festivals won't be held this month because of coronavirus concerns. The Ultra Music Festival, an electronic dance event held downtown and scheduled for March 20-22, is being postponed. And the city decided not to approve permits for the Calle Ocho Music Festival, which was planned for March 15. The Little Havana event includes 10 stages of music and entertainment, per the Hill. Three COVID-19 cases have been reported in Florida, none of them in Miami. (An online petition called for the SXSW cancellation.)

