Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas Now a Thing—Unofficially

(Newser) – "She's a knockout ... and, of course, Ben is Ben." That's how TMZ sums up sightings of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas on vacation this week in her native country of Cuba. The pair were photographed walking, laughing, posing with fans and restaurant owners—pretty much everything two A-list stars would be photographed doing. Are they dating? "Definitely," a source tells People. Affleck, 47, and de Armas, 31, just wrapped up shooting in New Orleans on Deep Water, a crime thriller about a husband and wife locked in a dysfunctional marriage that somehow leads to murder. With any luck, Ben-Ana (or whatever) will fare better ... or at least have a good vacation. (See what critics said about his latest and her latest movies.)