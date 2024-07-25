A clip from three years ago featuring GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance resurfaced this week, and it's drawing the wrath of celebrities, politicians, and even Taylor Swift fans.
- The clip: On Monday, anti-Trump commentator Ron Filipkowski posted a video from 2021 in which Vance railed against "childless" Democratic politicians like Kamala Harris (who has two stepchildren), Pete Buttigieg (who now has two kids), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, telling Tucker Carlson they have no "direct stake" in America. "We're effectively run in this country by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too," Vance claimed.