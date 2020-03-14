25 Rockets Hit Camp With US Troops: Officials

(Newser) – A barrage of rockets hit a base housing US and other coalition troops north of Baghdad on Saturday, Iraqi security officials said, just days after a similar attack killed three servicemen, including two Americans. The US-led coalition said at least 25 107mm rockets struck Camp Taji just before 11am, the AP reports. Some struck the area where coalition forces are based, while others fell on air defense units, the Iraqi military statement said. Three coalition members and two Iraqi soldiers were wounded in the attack at Camp Taji, according to spokesman for the US-led coalition Myles Caggins. The nationalities of the wounded coalition members was not immediately known.

A statement from Iraq's military said the "brutal aggression" wounded a number of air defense personnel who remain in critical condition, but did not provide a number. Iraqi forces later discovered seven platforms from which the rockets were in the Abu Azam area, north of Baghdad. Another 24 missiles were discovered in place and ready to launch. The attack was unusual because it occurred during the day. Previous assaults on military bases housing US troops typically occurred at night. The earlier rocket attack against Camp Taji on Wednesday also killed a British serviceman. It prompted American airstrikes Friday against what US officials said were mainly weapons facilities belonging to Kataib Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia group believed to be responsible.