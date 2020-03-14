Disney Gives the World Good Coronavirus News

(Newser) – Amid all the negative COVID-19 stories, a good one from Disney: Frozen 2 will be available for streaming three months earlier than expected, CNN reports. New Disney CEO Bob Chapek says the movie's "powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family" are "incredibly relevant during this time." With Disney's own parks shut down, thousands of schools closed, and millions of kids homebound, this might give families a pleasant break. The animated movie will begin streaming March 15 on Disney+ and will reach other nations—Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand—two days later. In other coronavirus news:



Bigger ban: The US is expected to widen its travel ban against European countries by including the UK and Ireland, the AP reports. The ban will allow US citizens, people with green cards, and others to come home provided they accept health screenings and quarantine orders at 13 specific airports.