Alex Jones Arrested on DWI Charge

(Newser) – Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, authorities said Tuesday. Jones, who founded Infowars and produces his radio show in Austin, was booked into an Austin jail shortly after midnight and released on bond a few hours later, Travis County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said, per the AP. The Austin American-Statesman, citing the arrest affidavit, reports Jones' wife called authorities Monday night regarding a verbal fight that had been physical earlier; she told the dispatcher Jones was leaving in a vehicle and was possibly drinking.

On the way to the residence, a deputy saw the vehicle and pulled it over; Jones allegedly smelled strongly of alcohol and told the deputy he and his wife had gotten in an argument while out to dinner at a sushi place, during which he drank a bottle of sake. He said he then walked three miles home and the argument continued before he took off "to get away from his wife." An article posted on his Infowars website said Jones discussed the arrest on his show Tuesday and claimed that his blood-alcohol level was under the legal limit of 0.08%; the American-Statesman says that, per the affidavit, his blood alcohol level was 0.076 at 11:55pm and 0.079 at 11:59pm.