Biden, Sanders Neck and Neck in Washington

(Newser)
–
After big wins for Joe Biden in Michigan, Missouri, and Mississippi Tuesday, the picture is looking only slightly brighter for Bernie Sanders out West. The Washington Post reports that Biden has won the Idaho caucuses with around 49% of the vote. In 2016, Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in Idaho with 78% of the vote. In Washington, which was also Sanders country in 2016, Biden and Sanders were in a "virtual tie" early Wednesday, with 32.7% for Sanders and 32.5% for Biden, with only 2,000 out of 1 million votes counted separating the candidates, reports the Seattle Times. In what may be his only win of the night, Sanders has a big lead in North Dakota's caucuses, though the state's 14 delegates may end up being split evenly between him and Biden. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)