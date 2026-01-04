GOP Megadonor Teams With Environmentalist for $1B Deal

A long-ago spat on Twitter over dead birds has Texas on track to add one of the biggest state parks in its history. Back in 2021, Dallas Republican megadonor Doug Deason posted about wind turbines killing raptors, per the New York Times . Environmental advocate Luke Metzger jumped in to argue that climate change kills far more birds. The exchange could have ended there. Instead, Metzger later slid into Deason's DMs with a pitch: Texas was near the bottom nationally in parkland per resident, demand for outdoor recreation was surging, and the state hadn't made a major investment in parks since the 1960s. With a big budget surplus and the park system's 100th anniversary approaching, Metzger argued, this was the moment to act.

Deason, an avid outdoorsman with connections at the highest levels of state government, was sold. He began lobbying Republican leaders, including the governor, lieutenant governor, state House speaker, and key lawmakers, on behalf of what became the $1 billion Centennial Parks Conservation Fund. State Sen. Tan Parker shepherded the needed constitutional amendment through the Legislature, framing more parks as a way to get young people off screens and into nature. Environmental groups, at Deason's urging, agreed not to load the effort with additional demands. The measure sailed through both chambers in 2023 and then won voter approval.

The fund is now poised to help finance its biggest acquisition yet: part of a 54,000-acre Hill Country ranch about two and a half hours west of San Antonio that will become Texas' second-largest state park. Most of the land is to be donated by the Moody Foundation; the state could use the new fund to buy the rest, pending final approvals. The expansion comes as park visitation has jumped from about 8 million in 2015 to almost 10 million in 2022, and as Texans still smart over the 2023 loss of a popular leased park to luxury-home development, which "sparked widespread outcry," per the Texas Tribune.

The Austin American-Stateman details what other parks will benefit from the fund. For Metzger and Deason, the deal is proof that, at least once in a while, social media can break political silos rather than enforce them. "Luke on his own probably wouldn't have gotten it done," Deason tells the Times, citing the Democrat's likely uphill battle in a red state. "There are a lot of Republicans who wouldn't take him seriously." Metzger, for his part, now calls the GOP donor a friend.