'Stop the Threats,' Denmark Says After Katie Miller Post

A social media post linking US moves in Venezuela to American ambitions in Greenland has drawn a sharp reply from Denmark. Katie Miller, a former Trump administration official and wife of deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, posted on X late Saturday an image of Greenland overlaid with portions of the US flag and the caption "SOON," Politico Europe reports. President Trump has said the US "has to have Greenland for national security." Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark responded by the post, per the BBC, by calling on the US "to stop the threats against a historically close ally and against another country and another people who have very clearly said that they are not for sale."