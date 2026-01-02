Democrats See ACA Subsidies as Midterms Weapon

Democrats didn't get the Affordable Care Act subsidy extension they wanted—so they're turning its expiration into a central argument for voters giving them control of Congress. Enhanced premium tax credits that helped more than 20 million Americans buy insurance on the ACA marketplaces ran out Thursday, meaning many enrollees will see monthly bills jump by hundreds of dollars. The aid, originally enacted as part of President Biden's COVID-era relief package in 2021, has now lapsed without a replacement. That gives Democrats a concrete, immediate cost increase to highlight on the campaign trail, Politico reports.

Party strategists say the timing is politically useful: Unlike recent GOP-backed Medicaid cuts that won't bite until after November, the loss of subsidies is hitting wallets now. "The public now gets that the subsidies are what's keeping health care costs down," said Democratic Rep. Ami Bera, predicting voters will punish those in power. Democrats already used the issue to justify a 43-day government shutdown, and while they ultimately reopened the government without a deal, they believe they succeeded in putting health care and affordability at the center of the coming midterms. A December KFF poll found strong cross-party support among ACA enrollees for keeping the subsidies, and roughly three-quarters said they would fault President Trump or congressional Republicans if they disappeared.

Republicans are split on how to respond. Trump has played down concerns about affordability, calling the focus on living costs a Democratic and media hoax, and GOP leaders on Capitol Hill have labeled the subsidies wasteful and vulnerable to fraud. They've advanced deregulation ideas that would not quickly lower premiums and are instead leaning on last year's tax-cut package as their main economic selling point. The NRCC accuses Democrats of creating the "policy cliff" themselves and blocking "commonsense solutions." Still, election jitters have pushed a handful of Republicans in swing districts to break ranks: They joined a Democratic effort to force a House vote on a three-year extension of the subsidies, expected in the coming weeks.

Senate leaders in both parties have sounded cool on a bipartisan rescue, with Majority Leader John Thune saying he doesn't plan a vote. One Democrat said it might work, per NPR. "There's a number of Republican and Democratic senators who are seeing what a disaster this will be for families that they represent," Sen. Peter Welch said. "That's the common ground here, and it's a doable thing." But he said Trump would have to agree to the effort before enough Republicans would sign on.