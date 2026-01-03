Venezuelans in US Cheer as Those at Home Line Up for Food

Street celebrations and chants of "Liberty!" broke out before dawn Saturday in South Florida's Venezuelan community, after the US attack on their homeland overnight that included the seizure of President Nicolas Maduro. Hundreds of people outside El Arepazo, a restaurant in Doral, joyously waved Venezuelan flags and danced, the Miami Herald reports. Venezuelans will "finally have freedom," said a lawyer who left her country five years ago. "Our young people will know a different type of government," said Jennifer Santillan, 48, who worked there for a human rights organization that aids political prisoners. Even as they welcome the change after years of repression and economic collapse, many celebrating raised concerns about what's next.

In Caracas, residents expressed shock at the US action, per Reuters, and supporters of the opposition voiced excitement. Jairo Chacin said his sister called him from the US with the news. "We cried together out of happiness," he said. Then, "I went out to check on my business because I was afraid of looting, but the street is deserted. I wanted to fill up my gas tank, but the service stations are already closed, so I took the opportunity to buy food because we don't know what's coming," he added. "Honestly, I have a mix of fear and joy."

Several people in Doral said they hope to return to Venezuela at some point and rebuild. Venezuelan American advocates said Maduro's seizure resonated deeply with families that had fled persecution and scarcity back home. Alejandra Arrieta, who has been in the US since 1997, per the AP, said: "There's fears. There's excitement. There's so many years that we've been waiting for this. Something had to happen in Venezuela. We all need the freedom." Esther Zalchendler said she is grateful for her welcome in the US and the opportunity to build a life in her new home. But she has kept hope that she'd be able to return to Venezuela someday. "This is just the first step," she said.