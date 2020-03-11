(Newser) – The Double Big Mac has arrived. The four-patty burger, dressed like your usual two-patty Big Mac, will be added to the McDonald's menu at participating restaurants for a limited time beginning Thursday, CNN reports. The Double Big Mac—not to be confused with the Grand Mac—has long been available in countries including Canada. There was actually a Change.org petition aimed at bringing the burger to the US several years ago, though it only managed a measly six supporters.

Afraid the $5.49 burger—with 720 calories and 43 grams of fat, compared to the 540 calories and 30 grams of fat in the original Big Mac—will bust your gut? A one-patty Little Mac will be available for $2.29, also for a limited time. More versions of the sandwich could be on the way, too. "We're not done with the Big Mac love just yet and can't wait to show you what's next," McDonald's says in a statement, per Business Insider. (This means Joey Chestnut has a new eating record to try.)

