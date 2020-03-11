Trump Will Address the Nation Tonight on Coronavirus

(Newser) – President Trump will address the nation regarding the coronavirus outbreak within hours, the Hill reports. During a meeting with bank executives regarding COVID-19, he told reporters, "I’ll be making a statement later tonight," pegging 8pm ET as the time it will come. He gave no further details, but the AP notes he has been considering declaring a national disaster or issuing further travel advisories. Meanwhile, Congress is working to quickly unveil a coronavirus aid package; the House could vote on one as soon as Thursday. It will reportedly focus on issues like sick pay and unemployment benefits for those forced to miss work, as well as free tests for the virus.

"I am fully prepared to use the full power of the Federal Government to deal with our current challenge of the CoronaVirus!" read one of several Trump tweets Wednesday on the virus. Another thread thanked the task force and promised to "prevail," while another promised a vaccine. And then there was also this one: "Someone needs to tell the Democrats in Congress that CoronaVirus doesn’t care what party you are in. We need to protect ALL Americans!" (Read more coronavirus stories.)

