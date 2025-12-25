Here's a 40-Minute Way to Improve Christmas

People like to groan about big family gatherings on Christmas, but an op-ed in the New York Times suggests that they instead lean into it with a unique suggestion. Jeremy McCarter writes that families should read aloud the short Thornton Wilder play The Long Christmas Dinner, with family members taking the different parts. Over 40 minutes, "older characters carry the past, with its lessons and regrets, while youngsters carry the future, with all its hopes and unanswered questions," writes McCarter, who is the literary executor of the late author. "All of the family members are bound by traditions that endure through the trivialities of the present." You'll hear talk about the weather, for one thing.