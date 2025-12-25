Here's a 40-Minute Way to Improve Christmas

People like to groan about big family gatherings on Christmas, but an op-ed in the New York Times suggests that they instead lean into it with a unique suggestion. Jeremy McCarter writes that families should read aloud the short Thornton Wilder play The Long Christmas Dinner, with family members taking the different parts. Over 40 minutes, "older characters carry the past, with its lessons and regrets, while youngsters carry the future, with all its hopes and unanswered questions," writes McCarter, who is the literary executor of the late author. "All of the family members are bound by traditions that endure through the trivialities of the present." You'll hear talk about the weather, for one thing.
McCarter writes that the play has helped him see such gatherings "as a kind of time machine." So while the 1932 play is about multiple generations of one particular family, he sees it as relevant to all:
- "By compressing 90 years of history into a play that lasts less than half as many minutes, Wilder lets us see with astonishing clarity the way that time works both on us and through us, mostly without our realizing it. The result is revelatory: Imagine fish starting to grasp that there's such a thing as water."
- Read the full op-ed. You can buy a copy of the play here, or possibly scrounge up a free copy online.