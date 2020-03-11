Jim Bakker Sued Over Coronavirus 'Cure'

(Newser) – If you've been watching the Jim Bakker Show and got taken in by promises of a coronavirus cure hawked by the televangelist, we have bad news for you. The Missouri attorney general is suing the show over what it says is a "fake" cure. "Anyone who has bought 'Silver Solution' from the Jim Bakker Show should know that it cannot cure or treat coronavirus," AG Eric Schmitt's office says in a press release, per the Springfield News-Leader. The FDA, FTC, and the New York Attorney General’s Office also issued cease and desist letters to the show after "silver sol" was promoted on the Feb. 12 episode, Fox 8 reports.

The solution was priced at $80 or more; Bakker and a guest said on the show in February that it could "eliminmate" the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 from the body in hours. The Missouri suit aims to stop the show from selling it. Per CNBC, the FDA has also warned six other companies against selling fraudulent coronavirus treatments including teas, essential oils, and tinctures. There are currently no approved treatments for COVID-19. (Read more Jim Bakker stories.)

