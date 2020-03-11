(Newser) – Jokesters Alexey Stolyarov and Vladimir Kuznetsov apparently like impersonating Greta Thunberg—so much so that they reportedly spent New Year's Eve pranking Prince Harry, pretending they were the Swedish teen climate activist. Per the BBC, the notorious Russian duo known as Vovan and Lexus reportedly placed two calls to the Duke of Sussex—one on Dec. 31 and another on Jan. 22—and allegedly got Harry to spill his thoughts on everything from Donald Trump to stepping away from his royal duties with wife Meghan Markle. "Sometimes the right decision isn't always the easy one," Harry is said to have noted about the latter topic, as detailed by the Sun. "And this decision certainly wasn't the easy one, but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son."

story continues below

Meanwhile, on the US president: "The mere fact that Donald Trump is pushing the coal industry ... so big in America, he has blood on his hands." In the calls—which the pranksters insist to the Guardian are authentic, though the Daily Beast said this clip appears to be the only one remaining online as of Wednesday—the voice said to be Harry's also called British PM Boris Johnson a "good person" whom the fake Thunberg could appeal to; said whatever involvement uncle Prince Andrew had had with Jeffrey Epstein "is completely separate from me and my wife"; and noted that "marrying a prince or princess is not all it's made up to be." "They are scared, because we are ... willing to stand up to their bullying," the supposed Harry says. "It hasn't been very nice. It's been horrible, but we will come out of it stronger people." There's been no comment from Buckingham Palace or from reps of Harry and Meghan. (Read more Prince Harry stories.)

