Listeria Outbreak Linked to Mushrooms Takes 4 Lives

(Newser) – Do not eat enoki mushrooms from Sun Hong Foods. That's the message from the FDA, which says the company is recalling the mushrooms in question due to a listeria outbreak that has killed four people (in California, Hawaii, and New Jersey) and hospitalized 30 others. The outbreak also resulted in fetal loss in the cases of two pregnant women, per the CDC. The affected products were sold in clear plastic bags with green panels that contain four Korean characters plus the words "Enoki Mushrooms" in orange font, "Product of Korea," and "Net weight 7.05 oz/200g." Anyone who purchased them is advised to return them to the store for a full refund. (Read more listeria stories.)