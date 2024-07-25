A disease mostly eradicated throughout the world is making a comeback among the wretched conditions throughout Gaza, where nearly all 2.2 million residents have been displaced. The New York Times reports that on Friday, World Health Organization chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed that a poliovirus variant has turned up in a half-dozen samples of water or wastewater in Gaza. The development comes as Palestinians are "forced to live in squalid, crowded camps and makeshift shelters, while basic needs like clean water, sewage treatment, trash collection, soap, and fuel for cooking have grown scarce."

Polio: The AP notes there have been no confirmed cases of polio in Gaza, but Dr. Ayadil Saparbekov, who heads up the WHO's health emergencies team, says he's "extremely worried" about an outbreak. The poliovirus found in the tested samples is a vaccine-derived virus, meaning it's tied to the weakened live poliovirus found in the polio vaccine. "If allowed to circulate in under- or unimmunized populations for long enough, or replicate in an immunodeficient individual, the weakened virus can revert to a form that causes illness and paralysis," the CDC notes.