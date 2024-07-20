Listeria Outbreak Likely Tied to Sliced Deli Meat Kills 2

A listeria outbreak that the CDC believes is tied to sliced deli meat has now killed two people, the agency announced Friday. The outbreak has touched 12 states and has seen 28 people between the ages of 32 and 94 infected and hospitalized since May. NBC News reports the listeria infections were reported in Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin, and also in Illinois and New Jersey; the deaths were reported in those last two states. New York has seen the most infections, at 7, reports the AP .

From the CDC: "Many people in this outbreak are reporting eating meats that they had sliced at deli counters. Investigators are collecting information to determine the specific products that may be contaminated," with those impacted having most commonly consumed deli-sliced turkey, ham, and liverwurst. The Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is working to pinpoint the supplier of the affected deli meats.

The CDC notes that "products sold at the deli, especially those sliced or prepared at the deli, can be contaminated with Listeria. Listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands and food. Refrigeration does not kill Listeria, but reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill any germs that may be on these meats." Symptoms, which usually start within two weeks of eating the contaminated food, can include fever, muscle aches, fatigue, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures. (More listeria stories.)