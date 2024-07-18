His HIV Was Cured. That Makes Him No. 7

"A healthy person has many wishes, a sick person only one." The 60-year-old German patient who offered that line in a statement appears to have had his wish come true. Scientists say the unnamed man is thought to be the seventh in the world to have been cured of HIV. Like those who came before him, the cure was the result of a stem cell transplant he received in October 2015 as part of his treatment for acute myeloid leukemia. Doctors say he shows no sign of the virus in his body despite ceasing all antiretroviral drugs in September 2018. More: