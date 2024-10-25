Ohtani-Judge Series Tops NBA's Star Matchup

A championship series that matches up the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge feels special, Jayson Stark writes in a column for the Athletic, because it is. In fact, it's unprecedented. Other sports have had their biggest stars meet in the season's last game. It's a regular event in the NFL for the best quarterbacks to reach the Super Bowl; Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady played against each other four years ago. And the Super Bowl began with Joe Namath beating Johnny Unitas. But baseball is different, partly because the long playoffs give the best teams—which often have the biggest stars—plenty of opportunities to stumble. But Ohtani-Judge could have the transformative power for MLB that Magic Johnson competing against Larry Bird had for the NBA.