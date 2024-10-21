Cyclist Diagnosed With Cancer as Wife Is Diagnosed With MS

Chris Hoy, who has won six Olympic cycling gold medals, revealed in February that he had cancer. On Sunday, the world learned the British cyclist's disease is terminal. Hoy's reveal came via a lengthy interview with the Sunday Times regarding his upcoming memoir, in which he discusses what he's gone through over the past year. Last September, thinking he'd strained a shoulder lifting weights, he was shocked when doctors found a tumor. Then the news got worse: It was prostate cancer that had metastasized, with tumors in his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine, and ribs. It was stage 4 and incurable. As Hoy writes in his memoir, "And just like that, I learn how I will die." Doctors gave him two to four years to live.

Around the same time, his wife learned she had "very active and aggressive" multiple sclerosis. And yet, the couple, who share two young children, express enormous positivity. His wife, Hoy tells the Times, "says all the time, 'How lucky are we? We both have incurable illnesses for which there is some treatment. Not every disease has that. It could be a lot worse.'" Chemotherapy did shrink Hoy's tumors, and he says he has hope that by the time they come back, a new treatment may have been invented. Read the full interview at the Times. All That Matters: My Toughest Race Yet will be released Nov. 7. (More cycling stories.)