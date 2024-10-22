2 Special Guests Suggest NBA History Will Be Made

The NBA season begins on Tuesday night, and the roster of the Los Angeles Lakers still includes two players with the last name of James. One is LeBron, of course, and the other is his 20-year-old son, Bronny. It wasn't a sure thing that Bronny, who was drafted 55th overall and struggled at times during the preseason, would make the team, notes USA Today . Now the big question is whether the pair will make history Tuesday night by becoming the first father and son to play together in a regular-season NBA game.

The suspense will reportedly be over soon. ESPN's Shams Charania is reporting that the team is likely to play them both "early in the game," per Bleacher Report. If that fails to materialize, among those who'll be disappointed will be Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr., who were the first father and son to play together in Major League Baseball and will be in attendance. "We made history—now we get to watch history," Griffey Jr. said on SiriusXM, per NBC News. "So, that's what's going to be cool about it." Asked about the possibility on Monday, Bronny told reporters: "Only two families to do it. It's gonna be a crazy experience." (More LeBron James stories.)