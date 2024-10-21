Cleveland QB Is Injured, and Hometown Fans Cheer

When Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with a serious Achilles tendon injury Sunday, fans could be heard cheering. And what has most upset his coach and teammates is that these were hometown fans—the game was in Cleveland.

"Whether it's an opponent that goes down or one of our own, we don't boo," said teammate Myles Garrett, reports the AP. "We should be ashamed of ourselves as Browns and as fans. ... The man is not perfect. He doesn't need to be. None of us are expected to be perfect."

The booing may have been hard to pick up in the TV broadcast, but it was clear in the stadium, notes Awful Announcing. "Some Browns players were yelling at fans who were cheering the Watson injury," tweeted the outlet's Ben Axelrod. "Ugly scene."