Cleveland QB Is Injured, and Hometown Fans Cheer

Players, coach criticize the treatment of Deshaun Watson by Browns crowd
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 21, 2024 7:51 AM CDT
Cleveland Fans Cheer Their Own QB's Injury
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson falls to the ground after injuring his achilles tendon during Sunday's game in Cleveland.   (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

When Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with a serious Achilles tendon injury Sunday, fans could be heard cheering. And what has most upset his coach and teammates is that these were hometown fans—the game was in Cleveland.

  • "Whether it's an opponent that goes down or one of our own, we don't boo," said teammate Myles Garrett, reports the AP. "We should be ashamed of ourselves as Browns and as fans. ... The man is not perfect. He doesn't need to be. None of us are expected to be perfect."
  • The booing may have been hard to pick up in the TV broadcast, but it was clear in the stadium, notes Awful Announcing. "Some Browns players were yelling at fans who were cheering the Watson injury," tweeted the outlet's Ben Axelrod. "Ugly scene."

  • Watson, in the third year of a five-year, $230 million contract, has struggled this year—the Browns are now 1-5 after Sunday's loss. The 29-year-old also has been the subject of multiple lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment, notes the Athletic.
  • "I don't think it's ever OK to cheer when someone's injured," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters. "I'm sure it's not every person in the building doing that, but yeah, it's disappointing." Backup QB Jameis Winston added that he was "very upset" with the fans' reaction. Watson is likely done for the season if tests confirm he suffered a torn Achilles tendon.
(More Deshaun Watson stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X