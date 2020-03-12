'Doomsday Mom' Wants Judge Disqualified

(Newser) – Lori Vallow couldn't make bail, so she's currently in an Idaho jail awaiting trial on charges related to two of her children, who have been missing for months. And now she's trying to get the judge on her case disqualified, the Daily Beast reports, though her legal filing does not explain why. Tylee Ryan, 17, and JJ Vallow, 7, have not been seen since September; Lori Vallow and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell (who is not father to either of the children), left Idaho for Hawaii just before the children were discovered to be missing. Vallow did not produce the children after a court ordered her to, and was then extradited back to Idaho to face charges of child desertion, contempt of court, and promoting a criminal act. She appeared before Madison County Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins last week.

At that hearing, Vallow requested her bail be lowered from $5 million to $10,000; the judge only lowered it to $1 million. Even at that amount, Vallow has not been able to secure bond. One bail bondsman who talked to Vallow explained to East Idaho News this week why that might be: "It’s not about the money. I told her I don’t want to write the bond. I’d rather just have this go away if she would provide where the kids are located. If she could provide that assurance and proof of life, this goes away." Adds another bail bondsman, "If we posted her bond and she did not show up for court, our company could potentially lose the million dollars if we did not find Lori and bring her back within 180 days to Rexburg." (Much more on the strange case of the so-called "Doomsday Mom" here.)

