Sophie Trudeau Tests Positive for Coronavirus

(Newser) – A test has confirmed what Justin Trudeau's wife suspected after she returned from a trip to London: She has been infected with COVID-19. Authorities say Sophie G régoire Trudeau and the prime minister will self-isolate for 14 day, although Justin Trudeau's office says he is not being tested at this time, the Globe and Mail reports. " I'd like to say a big thank you to all of you who have reached out to me asking how I'm doing," Grégoire Trudeau said in a statement. "Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon." The couple's three children are also in self-isolation.

The prime minister's office says he is receiving briefings over the phone and will continue to "fully assume his duties," the National Post reports. Trudeau is expected to address the nation Friday. His office says he spoke to world leaders including President Trump on Thursday, and will speak to provincial leaders Friday to coordinate efforts to fight the pandemic. "Canada has a well-equipped public health system to deal with the spread of COVID-19," his office said in a statement. "The Prime Minister and Mrs. Grégoire Trudeau thank all of Canada’s health professionals and the Public Health Agency of Canada who are doing an incredible job in protecting all Canadians." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

