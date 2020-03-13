Market Ends Volatile Week With Huge Climb

(Newser)
One of the most volatile weeks in Wall Street's history—one that saw an end to the 11-year bull run—is finally over. On Friday, the markets clawed back ground from Thursday's historic plunge in a big way, with all three major indexes up more than 9%. The Dow rose 1,985 points to 23,185, the S&P 500 rose 230 to 2,711, and the Nasdaq rose 672 to 7,874. The surge came after governments around the world took stronger steps to bolster their economies. In the US, President Trump declared a national emergency, which will free up billions in federal aid for states. The markets rose steeply after his address in the Rose Garden about 3:30pm ET. (Read more stock market stories.)