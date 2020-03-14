'Panic' Buying Hits US Stores

(Newser) – Plan to go shopping today? Get ready for a lineup. Multiple media outlets are reporting on big crowds nationwide at chain stores including Target, Costco, and Walmart. "We saw the line around the block and we thought the world had gone mad," a Costco shopper in Lawndale, Calif., tells USA Today. "Before it was a scare. Now it's real." With COVID-19 spreading, 41 Americans dead, and President Trump declaring a national emergency, shoppers are eager to stock up on food staples, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, bottled water, and other items. For more:



Item limits: Major retailers are limiting how many key items each customer can buy, the Hartford Courant reports. Target, for example, has limited hand sanitizer, various wipes, and toilet paper to one per customer.