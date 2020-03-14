Trump: I've Been Tested and I'm Banning the UK

(Newser) – President Trump said Saturday he's been tested for the coronavirus and is awaiting results, USA Today reports. He's been in contact, directly and indirectly, with people who have already tested positive for the virus. Results usually take 24 hours or more. The Washington Post reports that anyone who comes in contact with Trump or Mike Pence will have their temperature checked. The president also said the US is widening its travel ban against European countries by including the UK and Ireland. The AP reports that the ban will allow US citizens, people with green cards, and others to come home provided they accept health screenings and quarantine orders at 13 specific airports.

story continues below

Meanwhile, the New York Times reports that New York state has its first fatality—an 82-year-old Manhattan woman with emphysema, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo says was a factor in her death. So far the virus has spread to over 2,100 people in 49 states, including Washington and Puerto Rico, killing at least 48 people. (For more, read about Disney's positive coronavirus news or the "panic" buying in US stores.)

