In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, skiers wave off of the Big Burn lift at Aspen Snowmass Mountain in Colorado. (Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP, File)

In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, skiers wave off of the Big Burn lift at Aspen Snowmass Mountain in Colorado. (Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP, File)